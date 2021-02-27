A.P. records highest daily tally of 92 in three weeks

Chittoor tops the chart with 22 COVID cases, while Prakasam sees nil infections in 24 hours

The State reported one coronavirus death and 92 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning, the highest single-day tally in the past three weeks.

With the new cases, the cumulative tally increased to 8,89,681 and the toll reached 7,169. The number of active cases has seen a gradual rise in the past three days.

After the 71 recoveries in the past day, the total count remained at 635. The overall recoveries and recovery rate stood at 8,81,877 and 99.12% respectively. The death rate remained at 0.81%.

In the past day, 34,778 samples were tested across the State, with a positivity rate of 0.28%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.387 crore samples that have been tested stands at 6.41%.

Chittoor reported a single-day tally of 22 cases, the highest among the districts. Guntur district saw a spike of 17 cases. Krishna and Nellore district reported nine new cases each, followed by East Godavari (7), Anantapur and Kadapa (6 each), Visakhapatnam (5), Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari (4 each), Kurnool (3). Prakasam district reported no new infections.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,433), West Godavari (94,325), Chittoor (87,408), Guntur (75,703), Anantapur (67,746), Nellore (62,466), Prakasam (62,201), Kurnool (60,873), Visakhapatnam (60,008), Kadapa (55,358), Krishna (48,900), Srikakulam (46,202) and Vizianagaram (41,163).