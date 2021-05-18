A.P. records highest daily COVID deaths of 109

Daily positivity rate remains above 25% for the last three days

The State reported the highest single-day deaths due to coronavirus as 109 persons succumbed to the infection in 24 hours ending on Monday morning. During the same period, 18,561 new infections were reported, taking the positivity rate to 25.17%.

The cumulative tally increased to 14,54,052 and the toll went up to 9,481. The recovery rate was put at 84.80% as 17,334 patients recovered in the past day, taking the total count to 12,33,017. The number of active cases in the State stood at 2,11,554 as of Monday morning.

The State’s COVID positivity rate was put at more than 25% for the third consecutive day and the same for the 6.20 lakh samples tested in the past week remained at 24.39%. During the previous week (May 4 to 10), the positivity rate of 7.09 lakh samples tested was only 19.5% and it increased by about 5% the next week. The State imposed an 18-hour curfew on May 5. However, its impact due to the limited public movement could be seen only after two weeks of its implementation, the officials said.

In the past day, only 73,749 samples were tested and so far 1.80 crore samples with a positivity rate of 8.06% have been tested. The death rate also remains at 0.65%. In the past week, 690 persons have succumbed to the virus in the State.

West Godavari reported 16 more deaths, the highest single-day toll among the districts so far. It was followed by Anantapur, Chittoor and Guntur which reported 10 deaths each.

East Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported nine deaths each, while Krishna, Nellore and Vizianagaram reported eight deaths each. Kurnool and Srikakulam witnessed seven deaths each, followed by Prakasam (4) and Kadapa (3) in the past day.

The single-day tally in East Godavari district has crossed the 3,000-mark as it reported 3,152 new infections. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (2,908), Anantapur (2,094), Guntur (1,639), Chittoor (1,621), Srikakulam (1,287), Nellore (1,282), West Godavari (1,185), Prakasam (1,115), Vizianagaram (962), Kurnool (915), Kadapa (815) and Krishna (396).

District tallies

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,86,214), Chittoor (1,58,558), Guntur (1,34,902), West Godavari (1,21,431), Anantapur (1,16,311), Visakhapatnam (1,14,433), Nellore (1,04,873), Kurnool (1,01,202), Srikakulam (94,951), Prakasam (92,731), Kadapa (83,793), Krishna (76,665) and Vizianagaram (65,093).