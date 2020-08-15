A.P. records 97 deaths, 8,743 new cases

Virus has claimed 2,475 lives till date, tally goes up to 2,73,085

The State reported 97 new COVID deaths while 8,743 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the past 24 hours, ending on Friday morning. The total number of deaths has gone up to 2,475 and the tally to 2,73,085.

Once again, the State has seen more recoveries than new infections as 9,779 patients were tested negative for the virus after treatment.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,80,703, with the recovery rate climbing up to 66.17%. There are 89,907 active patients at present.

On the other hand, the positivity rate has also increased to 9.90% for the 27,58,485 tests conducted till date. Of them, 53, 026 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate has been not less than 15% in the past two weeks even as more people are being tested daily. The State’s tests per million ratio now stands at 51,657. The death rate of the COVID infections stands at 0.91%.

Single-day spike

Kurnool reported 12 new deaths while Chitoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore and West Godavari districts witnessed 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. Anantapur, Kadapa, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhpatnam districts reported six deaths each. Vizianagaram reported three deaths and Krishna reported two deaths.

East Godavari district reported the highest number of positive cases, with the single-day spike being put at 1,146. It is followed by Chittoor (987) and Kurnool (956). Visakhapatnam district reported 885 new infections, while 762 cases were detected in Anantapur, followed by West Godavari (748), Nellore (669), Vizianagaram (548), Srikakulam (547), Kadapa (530), Guntur (527), Krishna (338) and Prakasam (300). The district tallies so far are as follows: East Godavari (38,292), Kurnool (32,012), Anantapur (28,096), Guntur (24,940), Visakhapatnam (23,402), West Godavari (22,077), Chittoor (21,519), Nellore (16,169), Kadapa (16,133), Srikakulam (13,320), Krishna (11,783), Vizianagaram (11,684) and Prakasam (10,763).