A.P. records 75% excess rainfall in July

Motorists driving on a waterlogged road in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Motorists driving on a waterlogged road in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh received 75% excess rainfall in July so far. According to a report of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the State received 78.7 mm of rainfall between July 1 and 12 when compared to the normal of 45 mm.

The coastal Andhra districts received 103% excess rainfall, while the Rayalaseema districts received only 6% excess rainfall. Vizianagaram district recorded 161.7 mm of precipitation when compared to the regular of 60.5 mm during the 12 days, an excess of 167%.

East Godavari district received 159% excess rainfall, while West Godavari received 154% excess rainfall. Krishna district recorded 151% excess precipitation, followed by Guntur (109%), Srikakulam (87%), Kurnool (49%), Visakhapatnam (36%), Nellore (32%), Anantapur (25%) and Prakasam (19%).

However, Chittoor and Kadapa districts recorded a deficit rainfall of 23% and 32% respectively during the month so far. Yanam received 78% excess rainfall.

Light rain likely

Many places across the State are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall, while heavy rain is expected in isolated places, said IMD forecast.


