A.P. records 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People lining up to register themselves for COVID-19 tests, at the Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

19 January 2022 00:28 IST

Over 32,000 infections seen in the past week

The State reported 6,996 fresh infections and four deaths due to COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

It was the highest single-day tally in the past 220 days (since June 13). The daily test positivity rate, at 18.38%, was also the highest in the past 236 days.

The total cases so far and death toll reached 21,17,384 and 14,514 respectively with a recovery rate of 97.61% and death rate of 0.69%. During the past day, 1,066 patients have recovered and the total recoveries stand at 20,66,762.

Advertising

Advertising

In the past week that included the Sankranti festival, over 32,000 infections were reported in the State while in the week before (Jan. 5-11) only 6,732 infections were reported. Visakhapatnam reported two deaths while Chittoor and Nellore reported one each.

Chittoor reported 1,534 fresh cases. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (1,263), Guntur (758), Srikakulam (573), Anantapur (462), Prakasam (424), Vizianagaram (412), Krishna (326), East Godavari (292), Nellore (246), West Godavari (245) and Kadapa (202).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,97,625), Chittoor (2,57,640), Guntur (1,82,721), West Godavari (1,81,029), Visakhapatnam (1,67,186), Anantapur (1,60,697), Nellore (1,49,662), Prakasam (1,40,306), Srikakulam (1,26,094), Kurnool (1,25,701), Krishna (1,23,093), Kadapa (1,17,657) and Vizianagaram (85,078).