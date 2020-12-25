A.P. records 357 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day

The State has registered 357 new coronavirus cases and four deaths in Anantapur, Kadapa, Krishna and West Godavari districts in the last 24 hours.
In total, 59,551 samples were tested during the period taking the cumulative number to 1,14,74,797. The number of persons discharged from hospitals stood at 355, said a bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department on Thursday.
The death toll reached 7,089, of which the highest number (839) was reported in Chittoor district, while Vizianagaram accounted for the lowest (238) in the chart.
The total number of active cases stood at 3,862. The cumulative numbers of positive cases, tests per million and positivity rate are 8,80,075; 2,14,884 and 7.67 respectively. The total number of persons who recovered from the the infection was put at 8,69,124.
