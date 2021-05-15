A.P. records 3 lakh cases in 15 days

VIJAYAWADA

COVID tally crosses 14 lakh with 22,517 new infections

With the continuous surge in infections, the State’s COVID tally crossed 14 lakh as 22,517 new infections were reported in 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 98 deaths occurred taking the toll to 9,271.

The cumulative tally increased to 14,11,320 and about 22% of them, that is, 3,09,630 cases were reported in just 15 days since May 1, and the last one lakh cases were reported in five days.

East Godavari, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam reported more than 30,000 infections in 15 days and account for one-third of the tally. During the same period, 1,279 persons succumbed to the disease and the positivity rate was 20.7%.

In April, 1.99 lakh cases were reported, and in March only 12,073 cases were reported in the State. So far, during the second wave, 5.22 lakh cases persons were infected.

The State’s daily positivity rate also crossed 25% after three weeks since the peak in daily positivity rate of 25.81% was witnessed.

The positivity rate of 89,535 samples tested in the past day was 25.15% and that of 1.78 crore samples tested so far was 7.89%.

The recovery rate remains at 84.64% and 18,739 patients have recovered in the past day. The total recoveries increased to 11,94,582. Active cases also increased to 2,07,467.

New deaths and cases

Anantapur reported 12 new deaths, the highest. It was followed by Nellore (11), East Godavari (10), Visakhapatnam (9), Vizianagaram (9), Chittoor (8), Srikakulam (8), Guntur (7), West Godavari (7), Kurnool (5), Prakasam (5), Krishna (5) and Kadapa (2).

East Godavari has again reported the highest single-day tally of 3,383 cases among the districts. It was followed by Anantapur (2,975), Chittoor (2,884), Visakhapatnam (1,984), Guntur (1,750), Kadapa (1,647), Prakasam (1,305), Srikakulam (1,240), West Godavari (1,216), Kurnool (1,102), Krishna (1,054), Vizianagaram (992) and Nellore (985).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,80,186), Chittoor (1,54,052), Guntur (1,31,476), West Godavari (1,17,820), Anantapur (1,10,861), Visakhapatnam (1,10,294), Nellore (1,01,998), Kurnool (99,557), Srikakulam (92,155), Prakasam (89,988), Kadapa (81,340), Krishna (75,564) and Vizianagaram (63,134).