A.P. records 121 new COVID cases

The State recorded 121 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths —one in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts each—in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday.
As many as 30,933 samples were tested in 24 hours and their cumulative number stands at 1,23,55,607.
The total number of positive cases recorded was put at 8,85,037. The total number of active cases as on Monday was 2,450. The toll touched 7,131, of which Chittoor accounted for the most (845) and Vizianagaram the lowest (238). The tests per million reached 2,31,378 and the positivity rate was 7.16. In total, 8,75,456 persons have recovered including 213 in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in a video - conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the prevalance of coronavirus and the vaccination being rolled out soon.
Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, DGP D. Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (health) A.K. Singhal and Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar also took part in the programme.
On the sidelines of the video-conference, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the State’s preparedness for the vaccination drive.
