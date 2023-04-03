A.P. receives over 300% excess rainfall in March due to early pre-monsoon activity

April 03, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Due to the early pre-monsoon activity that hit the country in the second week of March, Andhra Pradesh received a record amount of rain between March 1 and March 31.

While the State’s normal rainfall in the month of March is around 12 mm, it has received a whopping 49 mm during the month, according to the India Meteorological Department, Amaravati. It is the highest amount of rainfall received in March in at least the last 10 years.

In March 2022, the State recorded an actual rainfall of 3.5 mm with a 71% deficiency and in March 2021, the actual rainfall recorded was 0.4 mm with a 96% deficiency.

However, in March 2023, there was 301% excess rainfall and it is categorised as large excess (60% and above) as per IMD.

Of the 26 districts, Bapatla had 890% excess rainfall as it received a total of 97 mm of actual rainfall in the month.

Similarly, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema recorded 749% excess rainfall (90.8 mm actual rainfall), Tirupati 697% (70.9 mm), YSR Kadapa 668% (51.5 mm), Visakhapatnam 623% (80.2 mm), Kakinada 569% (72.9 mm), Krishna 568% (91.6 mm) and Nellore recorded 568% excess rainfall (57.4).

Anakapalli, Srikakulam, Annamayya, Eluru, West Godavari and Guntur districts recorded 300-500% excess rainfall while NTR, Vizianagaram, Chittoor, Parvathipuram Manyam, Palnadu, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Nandyal and Sri Sathyasai recorded 100 to 299% excess rainfall.

The subdivision of Coastal A.P. and Yanam recorded 331% excess rainfall while Rayalaseema recorded 279% excess rainfall. Yanam of Puducherry recorded 1,152% excess rainfall during March.

The normal rainfall values for a particular period are calculated based on the rainfall history during the corresponding period in at least the last 10 years.