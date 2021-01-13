Andhra Pradesh

A.P. receives 4.77 lakh COVID vaccine vials

Krishna District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz receiving the first batch of COVID vaccine vials at Vijayawada Airport in Gannavaram on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: handout

Ten months after the first COVID case was reported in the State, the first batch of Covishield, COVID-19 vaccine approved for restricted emergency use, was received at the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram on Tuesday.

Over 4.77 lakh vials of the vaccine were transported to the State via private aircraft. Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Airport Director G. Madhusudhana Rao and other officials received the packages at the airport.

The vaccines were immediately transported to State’s vaccine cold storage facility with walk-in freezers and walk-in coolers at Gannavaram amid tight police security.

The vaccines will be sent to 13 districts in 19 insulated vaccine vans that can maintain 2 to 8 degrees Celsius temperature.

In Krishna district, vaccine administration will begin on January 16 at 30 session sites and 3,000 health workers would be the recipients, Mr. Imtiaz said. So far, 36,500 health workers had registered themselves for vaccination in the first phase and in the second phase over 50,000 frontline workers including police, revenue, municipal and other departments staff would be vaccinated and 18,000 of them had registered, he said.

In the third phase, all people aged above 50 years and those with comorbid conditions would be vaccinated, Mr. Imtiaz added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2021 1:00:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-receives-477-lakh-covid-vaccine-vials/article33562470.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY