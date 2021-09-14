A.P. reaches milestone in vaccination drive, administers 3.5 crore doses, 1 crore people completely vaccinated

GUNTUR

Over 28.63 lakh people aged between 18-44 were vaccinated in three days of special drive in Andhra Pradesh which took place from September 11-13

The focused Covid vaccination drive in the State has ensured that one crore people have been completely vaccinated. The State has administered a total of 3.5 crore vaccine doses.

Andhra Pradesh after achieving 100% vaccination of Healthcare workers, front line workers and people aged between 45 + (with at least one dose) now took up special drive to vaccinate 18-44 age group population.

Over 28.63 lakh people aged between 18-44 were vaccinated in three days of the special drive which took place from September 11-13. The drive received a good response from the public.

Each district on average vaccinated 2.5 lakh people in three days. A total of 28.63 lakh people were given jab at the ward secretariats as part of the drive. The focus was on those above 18 years. Doctors, nurses, Health department officials, ASHA workers, ANMs, ward secretariat volunteers informed people about the drive through phone calls and group messages and massive publicity.