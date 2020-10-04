A.P. ranks second in human trafficking

245 cases, 425 victims rescued in 2019, NCRB

Andhra Pradesh has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked second in human trafficking in India, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau data. Maharashtra leads the country in human trafficking.

In the year 2019, the State reported 245 cases of human trafficking under the Indian Penal Code. This formed 10.8% of the total number of human trafficking cases reported. The number of cases reported in the State increased by a small margin in the last two years, with 218 cases reported in 2017 and 240 in 2018.

With close to 100% of trafficked persons being women, (398 of the 399 victims trafficked were women), and all of the 425 victims rescued were women, it was evident that the majority of the victims were trafficked for sexual exploitation or prostitution. Of the total victims being trafficked for this purpose, Andhra Pradesh has the third highest number.

Of the total number of cases reported, 99.4% cases were charge sheeted. There was a conviction rate of 21.8% with only 52 cases resulting in conviction of the 238 in which trial was completed. This, however, was the highest number of convictions by any State. The number of persons arrested and convicted in Andhra Pradesh was substantially larger compared to the other States

The data revealed that 18 victims were below 18 years, out of 425 victims, 316 women were sexually exploited, one forced into labour, 31 women forced to work as domestic help, 14 forced into marriage, 63 for other reasons.

Charge sheets

The worrying part is there are 159 cases, which have been charge sheeted, and in just 52 cases, there were convictions. Trial was completed in 238 cases. But the initial action seemed to be positive with 825 persons arrested in 425 cases and charge sheets were filed against 512 persons, and 136 persons were convicted.

“This phenomenon vindicates our demand for setting up anti-human trafficking units in all districts and giving them powers on par with police stations. We need a special unit of police to deal with trafficking,” says Ongole based HELP organisation secretary N.V Rammohan.

The findings come in backdrop of October 5 being observed as International Day of No Prostitution and aims at increasing awareness about prostitution and is observed to oppose prostitution.