A.P. ranks low in e-governance delivery

The State has scored poorly and is lagging behind most of the States in the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) 2019, the report of which was recently released by the Union government.

After assessing ‘portals’ and ‘service portals’ by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances as per the framework developed in 2019, in a year-long process, the first-ever report ranking the States, Union Territories and the northeast States and hill States separately was published.

The assessment was aimed at improving the overall e-Government development by evaluating the efficiency of service delivery mechanism from a citizen’s perspective.

In the portals category, the State scored only 0.48 on a scale of ‘one’ standing 13th among all the 17 States assessed. This is despite A.P. delivering over 51,000 e-services, the highest in the country, as per the report.

Kerala tops list

While Kerala topped the list with 0.83 score, Tamil Nadu scored only 0.13 and settled at the last position.

In the service portals category, the State fell further down to the 17th place in a list of 18 States assessed with just 0.16 score.

As per the framework, seven key parameters, including accessibility, content availability, ease of use, information security and privacy, end-service delivery, integrated service delivery and status & request tracking were primarily assessed. The portals related to the finance, labour & employment, education, local government & utilities, social welfare (agriculture and health) and environment (fire) departments were evaluated.

Scores

In accessibility A.P. scored 0.36, content availability 0.56, ease of use 0.54 and security and privacy 0.44. The State was also behind six northeastern States.

The assessment was carried out basing on the data provided by the respective States and citizen feedback survey thrice in May last year, after which scores were calculated based on the data available as of May 31, 2019. The final report was submitted recently.