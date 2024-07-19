A.P. rains: Chief Minister sounds alert, stresses on preventing casualties

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has instructed the District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and other officials concerned to take steps to mitigate the impact of heavy rains lashing the State for the last few days and the resultant floods, with due focus on preventing casualties.

Taking stock of the situation arising from the rains through a video-conference with the officials on July 19 (Friday), Mr. Naidu said the State was reeling under heavy rains caused by a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, and stressed the need for the State and district administrations to be on high alert to ensure there were no deaths and property damages were minimal.

He told the Collectors and SPs to disseminate flood warnings to the people by coordinating with the India Meteorological Department from time to time, and wanted an action plan to be put in place.

Average rainfall

The Chief Minister said the State had so far this year recorded an average 244 mm of rainfall against the normal 185 mm, and there were cities / towns that received as high as 13 centimeters of rainfall in a single day.

He told the officials of the Water Resources and Revenue departments to keep a watch on the rivulets and streams, and tank bunds to ensure they did not breach, while pointing out that illegal sand mining weakened the tank bunds.

The officials should take decisions in strict compliance with the flood manual, and seek the support of the National and State Disaster Response Forces wherever required, Mr. Naidu said.