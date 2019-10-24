A.P. rain: Colonies in unauthorised layouts inundated in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts witnessed continuous rainfall for the last three days. The rains which started on Monday night continued till Thursday morning, bringing partial relief to people who were able to venture out of their houses.

The heavy downpour is expected to benefit agriculture activity and recharge the groundwater levels in many areas, but it was a horrible experience for people living in colonies which had come up in unauthorised layouts in and around Vizianagaram.

Almost all colonies ‘developed’ in Ayyannapeta, Duppada, Jammu, Kanapaka, K.L.Puram, Ganjipeta and other areas were completely inundated. The residents could not go out of their houses to buy essential items, including milk, in the early hours. “Haphazard development and failure to protect the water bodies led to havoc on the outskirts. Municipal authorities should respond quickly and take action on the layout developers,” said Bhisetti Babji, Lok Satta Party State president.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma visited various places and urged the staff to participate in relief operations.

“We have declared holiday for all educational institutions in view of rain. Stern action will be initiated against the managements concerned if they are found continuing classes on Thursday,” said Dr. Hari Jawaharlal.

The Srikakulam district administration made arrangements to provide shelter for people living in low lying areas near Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers which had been spate for the last two days.

Collector J. Nivas reviewed the situation and directed the educational department to ensure holiday for schools and colleges. He said that extra classes would be conducted in another regular holiday to compensation lost classes due to the rain. He said that the situation was under control and that the irrigation and revenue departments were working in coordination in view of the floods in major rivers. Vamsadhara Irrigation officials released 14,874 cusecs of water from the barrage as more inflows were anticipated from catchment areas. Around 6,800 cusecs of Nagavali river water was released from Madduvalasa reservoir located in Srikakulam district.