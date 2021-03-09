A.P. Press Academy signs MoUs with varsities

Awards, cash prizes to be instituted to encourage rural reporters

C. Raghavachari Andhra Pradesh Press Academy Chairman Devireddy Sreenath said that the academy has conducted programmes to hone the skills of journalists, particularly those working in rural areas, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The academy has taken initiatives for their education and welfare as well, he said.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Sreenath said that the academy entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with universities such as Vikrama Simhapuri University, Yogi Vemana University and Sri Padmavathi Mahila University regarding the fees to be paid by the journalists studying journalism courses.

The Academy would pay up to 50% of the fee being collected by the varsities on behalf of the journalist students. MoUs would be entered into with other varsities soon. To encourage the rural journalists to come up with quality reporting, the academy would honour them with awards and cash prizes, he said.

The chairman said that the academy was developing a website wherein the details of all government schemes and programmes, success stories, videos relating to the training classes, and details of the journalists as well would be provided. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch the website, he said.

“The State government is contemplating financial assistance of ₹5 lakh for the families of journalists who died of COVID-19. Similarly, assistance would be given to journalists who have suffered from COVID,” he said in reply to a question.

He stressed on the need to bring in changes in the accreditation process so as to identify genuine working journalists.

Referring to the training classes, Mr. Sreenath said that online classes were conducted during the pandemic. Nearly 4,000 journalists acrsos the State attended and downloaded the online study material, he added.

Academy secretary M. Balagangadhar Tilak was also present.