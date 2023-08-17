A.P. power utilities and staff associations sign PRC agreement 

August 17, 2023 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The management of Andhra Pradesh power utilities and AP State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSPE-JAC) signed the agreement related to Revised Pay Scales - 2022 (RPS) recommended by the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) in the presence of Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

As per an official release, the agreement would come into effect retrospectively from April 1, 2022, and the main demands agreed upon were the single master scale of ₹2.60 lakh, payment of arrears in 12 instalments and fixing the fitment at 8%. The new PRC would benefit the families of 28,355 employees.

AP-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and Director (HR) Syed Rafi, AP-Transco Joint Managing Director B. Malla Reddy and Director (Finance) Veerabhadra Reddy and DISCOMs’ CMDs J. Padma Janardhan Reddy, I. PrIthvi Tej and Santosh Rao, and employees’ associations’ leaders Chandrasekhar, Sai Krishna and Maheswara Reddy signed the agreement.

