A.P. power sector made good progress in 2023-24, says Special CS

December 29, 2023 08:27 am | Updated 08:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand released the New Year diaries of the AP-Genco, AP-Transco, Discoms and AP Solar Power Corporation Limited (APSPCL) here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Mr. Vijayanand said the State’s power distribution sector achieved good progress in the year 2023, such as works to the tune of ₹13,000 crore done as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector scheme under the purview of the three Discoms.

The Discoms recorded the lowest Aggregate Technical & Commercial losses in the country at 10.60% for FY-2023-24. Efforts should be made to bring it down by at least 1% each year, Mr. Vijayanand told the officers and employees.

Further, Mr. Vijayanand said AP-Transco was about to set up 28 substations costing ₹3,000 crore. This infrastructure augmentation would ensure reliable and uninterrupted flow of electricity with an impressive transmission system availability of 99.70%.

On its part, AP-Genco increased the availability of Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS), Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) by 10-15%.

With the commissioning of two new units of 800 MW each at NTTPS and SDSTPS, AP-Genco and AP Power Development Company Limited were able to generate an additional 30 to 40 Million Units per day.

The State’s per capita energy consumption increased to 1,357 kWh in FY-23 from 1,234 kWh in FY-19.

The State government notified various policies and incentives for the promotion of Renewable Energy (RE) such as Renewable Energy Export Policy, 2020, Pumped Storage Power Policy, 2022 and Green Hydrogen & Green Ammonia Policy, 2023 which paved the way for implementation of some major RE projects, Mr. Vijayanand added.

AP-Transco Joint Managing Director (JMD) (Vigilance & Security) B. Malla Reddy, CMDs of Discoms I. Prudhvi Tej and K. Santosha Rao and APSPCL MD M. Kamalakar Babu were present.