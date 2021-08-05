AP PolyCET to be held on Sept. 1

Last date for submission of online applications is August 13

The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (PolyCET 2020-21) for admission to the 72,000 seats available in polytechnic colleges in the State would be conducted on September 1, Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training Chairman P. Bhaskar said on Wednesday.

Reviewing the key aspects related to the conduct of the entrance test with the principals of the polytechnic colleges, Mr. Bhaskar said the test would be conducted in 380 centres and every district would have a coordinator to ensure smooth conduct of the test.

The entrance test would be for 120 marks. Of this, mathematics would be for 50 marks, physics for 40 marks and 30 marks for chemistry, he said, adding that 30 would be the pass mark.

Informing that 10th pass students are eligible for admission, he said 30,000 students had applied so far and the last date for submission of online applications is August 13. Mr. Bhaskar said that 1.5 lakh students were expected to appear for the test and arrangements were being made accordingly. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the last date for submission of applications would be extended.

The State has 84 government polytechnic colleges and 260 private ones. Every examination centre would have a chief superintendent and a superintendent.

A senior official would be posted as observer in 45 coordination centres proposed to be set up, he said. The principals should help the students switch to online mode of learning in the wake of the pandemic.

Skill development

“Students are being trained in soft skills to make them ready for the job market. As part of the efforts to help students hone their skills required by the industry, e-offices have been proposed in all the 84 government polytechnic colleges,” he said.

Later, Mr. Bhaskar released a poster, a pamphlet and a short film on ‘Advantages of Polytechnic Education’.

Technical Board Secretary K. Vijaya Bhaskar, Joint Directors A. Nirmala Kumar Priya, J. Satyanarayana Murthy and V. Padma Rao also took part in the meeting.