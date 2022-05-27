AP POLYCET-2022 to be held tomorrow

1,37,371 students to take the exam in 404 exam centres

The State Board of Technical Education and Training will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test-2022 on May 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At a press conference here on Friday, Commissioner, Technical Education, Pola Bhaskar said 1,37,371 students had registered for the exam this year, as against 74,884 last year (2021) and 88,484 the previous year (2020).

Mr. Bhaskar said elaborate arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the entrance test in 404 exam centres, while 52 help centres had been established across the State to help the students. The test would be for 120 marks (50 marks for Mathematics, 40 for Physics and 30 for Chemistry).

Students would be allowed inside the examination centre from 10 a.m and nobody would be allowed to enter the exam centre after 11 a.m. No student would be allowed to leave before the completion of the exam, he said.

Neither the students nor the staff at the exam centres would be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, smart watches or calculators, he said, informing that the results would be announced in 10 days.

He said there were a total of 70,569 polytechnic seats in the State. Of them 17,004 were in the government sector while 53,565 of them were private institutions, but the benefits of the government programmes were extended to students of both government and private polytechnic colleges, he said.