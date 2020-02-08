AP Pollution Control Board bags e-Governance award

Vivek Yadav, Member Secretary of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), and his team on Saturday bagged a national award for e-Governance 2019-20 for the Board’s Real-Time Pollution-Monitoring System (RTPMS) project.

Mr. Yadav received the award from Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, at the 23rd National Conference on e-Governance held in Mumbai.

Mr. Yadav said that the RPTMS project was effectively implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Special Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad, resulting in an improved environment.

As part of reforms introduced by the Pollution Control Board, the RTPMS was designed to curb pollution in the State. Under this system, when an industry exceeds the stipulated pollution standards, an SMS alert is automatically sent to the respective industrial unit and the local officials to take immediate remedial measures, and notices are served on the units that fail to comply with the standards.

The national e-Governance award is announced after scrutiny by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The conference was conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Directorate of Information Technology (DIT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Minister for Environment and Tourism, Maharashtra State, Aaditya Thackeray, inaugurated the event and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, chaired the valedictory session.