A.P. political parties compromised State’s interests for Centre’s favours, says CPI(M)

Modi govt. ignored bifurcation assurances in the absence of pressure from State, alleges party’s national leader

November 02, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) senior leader Vijoo Krishnan and other party leaders at the launch of  ‘Praja Rakshana Bheri’ bus yatra at Mandasa of Srikakulam district on Thursday.

CPI(M) senior leader Vijoo Krishnan and other party leaders at the launch of  ‘Praja Rakshana Bheri’ bus yatra at Mandasa of Srikakulam district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CPI(M) Central Secretariat member Vijoo Krishnan on Thursday, November 2, alleged that political parties of Andhra Pradesh, including the ruling YSRCP, the TDP and the Jana Sena Party, compromised with the NDA government led by the BJP at the Centre as all those parties have their ‘own agenda, and court cases’. The Union government has completely ignored A.P.’s development, implementation of the Special Category Status, the Visakhapatnam Railway Zone and other assurances given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act as there was no pressure over these issues from State’s main parties, he said.

At Mandasa of the district, he formally launched ‘Praja Rakshana Bheri’ bus yatra undertaken by party district secretary D. Govinda Rao and other leaders to highlight the injustice meted out to A.P. by the Union government. He expressed concern over the stopping of funds for the development of the North Andhra region. He said that the rights of workers were curtailed with the introduction of Labour Codes that diluted the 44 Labour Acts which used to protect the interests of workforce.

Mr. Govinda Rao said the yatra would continue in the district as well as other parts of A.P. The party senior leaders Mantena Sitaram, K. Lokanatham, B. Tulasidas, A.I. Nageswara Rao, K. Dhana Lakshmi and others took part in the programme and raised slogans against the Modi government.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Political Parties / state politics

