A.P. Police wins five national awards

Institutional Performance Award from Ministry of External Affairs among them: DGP

The Andhra Pradesh Police has won five national awards in various categories for rendering better services and in leveraging technology.

“We have won the Institutional Performance Award from the Ministry of External Affairs and four awards for document management, Artificial Intelligence, enterprise security, and unified communications,” Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang told the media at the AP Police Headquarters on Friday.

In the last two years, the AP Police had received 130 awards from various government and private organisations, Mr. Sawang added.

The awards were presented by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and a few private firms and groups, he said.

The AP Police, which had competed with various government departments, stood top in leveraging technology, women safety, cybercrime management, disaster response, implementing welfare schemes, internal efficiency and other aspects, he added.

The Disha App had received 17 awards, while the Citizens Seva bagged seven awards. Similarly, Spandana too received awards.

“Many States are following the AP Police on the measures being taken on women safety, cyber security, technology and citizens services,” Mr. Sawang said.

The AP Police had won laurels for the Disha Integrated Crime Scene Management, the Disha Mobile App, Disha Police Stations, Cyber Mitra, Disha Patrolling and other women safety initiatives, he said.

Besides, the police received a pat for the AP Police Seva App, Spandana, Passport Seva Services and other programmes.

“As many as 46.66 lakh people have downloaded the Disha App till date. Similarly, 7.42 lakh people have downloaded FIRs through the Police Seva App,” the DGP said.

Charge sheets were filed in respect of 1,645 cases within seven days, and investigation time was brought down to 42 days from 200 in cases pertaining to crimes against women and children, the DGP said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and DIGs S.V. Raja Shekar Babu, B. Raja Kumari and G. Pala Raju were present.