A.P. Police to hold cancer awareness rally on Oct. 10

Events to be held at five places in State together with Grace Cancer Foundation

The Grace Cancer Foundation, in association with the A.P. Police, will organise ‘Grace Cancer Run – 2020’ to create awareness on prevention of the disease on October 10.

The awareness rally will be conducted from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Rajamahendravaram and Kurnool, Officer on Special Duty (OSD-Police Welfare) P.V.S. Ramakrishna said.

At a press conference held here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vikranth Patil said that live streaming of cancer awareness lessons will be delivered on www.tinyurl.com/YTGCR2020 from 7.45 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. on the same day.

In Vijayawada, the awareness rally will be conducted from Benz Circle to the Police Commissioner’s Office, Mr. Patil said.

Programme organiser Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli said that the global run will be conducted on October 10, in 100 countries. The rally will be flagged off virtually from Australia and simultaneously in India, Africa, Europe, United States and other countries, he said.

All India Researcher Scholars Association national general secretary P. Sudheer Paul, who attended the press conference, said that the run is being organised to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness Month being observed from October 1 to 31.

Income Tax Chief Commissioner Devi Prasad, YSR Global Charitable Trust director Joshua Daniel and A.P. Gazetted Officers JAC chairman K.V. Krishnaiah participated.