A.P. police team begins probe into Maharashtra child trafficking racket

March 10, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh police have begun investigation into the Maharashtra child trafficking racket, in which four children from Jaggaiahpet and the neighbouring villages were rescued.

The Parbhani district police, who are probing the racket, arrested Padala Sravani of Vijayawada, Pancholi Sangitha of Secunderabad, and served notice on Irgadindla Shilpa of Jaggaiahpet, who were allegedly involved in the child selling racket.

A police team, headed by Circle Inspector P. Venkateswarlu, under the supervision of Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, visited Parbhani on Friday. Mr. Venkateswarlu will visit the hamlets in Palam and Kotwali taluks, speak with the Maharashtra police as part of the investigation.

A couple of days ago, a team led by Chavan, Bhanusar, Kusna and three others of the Maharashtra State police, visited A.P. and rescued four children from Nandigama zone of NTR district.

Special team

During investigation, it was revealed that Sangitha developed links with the kidnappers who abduct children in small pockets of Maharashtra and supply them to gang members in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The children were sold away to childless couples for a sum ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹7 lakh.

Parbhani district Superintendent of Police R. Ragasudha constituted a special team led by Police Nirakshak of Crime Branch, Vasant Chavan, who busted the racket.

“The accused had been kidnapping children for the last three years. Following complaints from parents of missing children cases have been registered in Palam and Kotwali police stations,” Mr. Vasant Chavan told The Hindu on Friday.

Four traced in A.P.

“The six-member team visited Jaggaiahpeta and rescued four children, aged between three and seven years. Out of five victims from Parbhani district, four were traced in A.P., and one from Telangana,” Mr. Chavan said.

Sangitha, a native of Parbhani and settled at Maredpalli in Secunderabad, was a counsellor at an IVF Centre. She developed contacts with the racketeers – Govind Rande, Savitha Paul, Shaik Sameer, Noorjahan, Sd. Mazhar Ali, Rasakatla Rajendra, Parveen Ansari and Surya Mangya – and a few others, who were arrested by the police.

“The Andhra Pradesh police cooperated well, which helped us to bust the racket and rescue the children. Further investigation is on,” said Mr. Chavan.

Nandigama Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), G. Nageswar Reddy said the Maharashtra, AP and Telangana police were jointly investigating the case.

“We are trying to find out whether Sravani, Sangitha and Shilpa sold away children in any other places here, if so how many and other details” Mr. Nageswara Reddy said.