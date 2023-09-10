A.P. police takes Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan into preventive custody

September 10, 2023 03:36 am | Updated 03:36 am IST - Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Police has taken Jana Sena party president Pawan Kalyan and its senior leader Nadendla Manohar into preventive custody in the NTR district, a police official on Sunday.

They are being shifted to Vijayawada, he said, adding that no case has been lodged against them.

Mr. Kalyan had condemned TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in a pre-dawn operation at Nandyala on Saturday and attempted to head towards Vijayawada to support the former chief minister.

The police, however, managed to ensure that Mr. Kalyan's special flight to Vijayawada did not take off from Hyderabad, forcing the Jana Sena party chief to take the road route. His convoy was blocked in the NTR district twice on Saturday, forcing Kalyan to alight from his vehicle and walk towards Mangalagiri in Vijayawada.

On being blocked from heading towards Vijayawada, Mr. Kalyan laid and on the road at Anumanchipalli, compelling the police to take him into preventive custody.

"We have taken Kalyan and Manohar into preventive custody. We are taking them to Vijayawada," Nandigama Sub-Divisional Police Officer Janardhan Naidu told PTI.

He said the duo would not be produced in front of a judge as it is only preventive custody.

