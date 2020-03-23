A.P. Police seal State’s borders, stop entry of vehicles from all States

The Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Police are taking steps to implement the lockdown and close the State’s borders on all sides to prevent entry of vehicles from neighbouring States on Monday.

Police have set up check posts on all the highways and on the sub-roads and close all the entry points. They were convincing the public on the alarming situation due to the Coronavirus and are appealing to travellers to postpone their journeys.

Monday evening onwards

Director General of Polie (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said police will book cases if members of the public violate Section 144, and also under The Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and take action against violators from Monday evening.

“We request the public to maintain self-discipline and stay back at homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Several check posts have been set up arranged on the State borders and at the containment zones to prevent movement of public on the roads,” Mr. Sawang told The Hindu.

Serious action against violators

Persons who violate the lockdown orders will be booked under Section. 269 IPC (negligently doing any act to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and the accused are liable for six months imprisonment and fine.

Cases can also be booked under Section. 270 IPC (malignantly doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life), under which the accused is liable for two years imprisonment, fine or the both. Section 271 IPC (knowingly disobeying any Quarantine Rule) and the punishment is six months imprisonment, fine or the both, the DGP said.

Vehicles stopped at check posts

Krishna District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said the police stopped many vehicles at Donabanda check post and were sending them back in wake of the lockdown in both the States.

Nandigama Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) G.V. Ramana Murthy said all vehicles proceeding from A.P. to Hyderabad were intercepted at Garikapadu. “Police are trying to convince the commuters that the Telangana Police are also not allowing vehicles of other States and are requesting them to go back,” the DSP said.

Likewise, the West Godavari, East Godavari, Nellore and other districts’ police seized the borders by setting up check posts and were stopping vehicles entering A.P. from the neighbouring States.