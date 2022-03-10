A.P. Police retains top spot in Skoch policing and safety rankings

Police dept. bags 23 of 56 awards won by the State

The Andhra Pradesh police has bagged the top spot in the Policing and Safety ranking of Skoch Awards-2021, retaining the first position it secured in 2020.

Of the 56 awards bagged by the various departments of the State, the police wing secured 23 for its innovative programmes and technological initiatives taken up in various districts.

Some of the award-winning initiatives are: Central Lock-up Monitoring System, Court Blaze, women help desk, automated police online information system, hawk vehicle, prevention and detection of temple offences, implementation of ICJS, Sanmanam, project varadhi, e-Malkana, village defence squad, police welfare in pandemic, integrated command control centre, digital health management, reduction in road accidents by risk assessment and traffic enforcement, 3 Netra, operation Samaikhya, technical analysis wing, I-Sparc, Tech Support on One-Click, COVID treatment tracker, faction control centre and COVID cell.

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said that the awards were a testimony to the best policing practices being implemented in the State.

Telangana is in the second place and Gujarat third in the policing and safety rankings.