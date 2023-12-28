A.P. Police have set record in achieving high conviction rate in crimes against women, says DGP

December 28, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh police have set a record by achieving a high conviction rate in the crimes against women, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has said, adding that it would act as a deterrent for criminals.

“Six people were awarded capital punishment while 57 persons got life imprisonment in cases related to crimes against women and children, and sensational cases in Andhra Pradesh in 2023,” the DGP said at the annual crime review meeting held at the A.P. Police Headquarters near here on December 28 (Thursday).

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that 1,61,334 cases were registered this year when compared to 1,75,612 cases registered in 2022.

“Instructions have been issued to the police to give priority to the investigation of heinous crimes such as rape, dowry death, attempt to rape and those booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012,” he said.

In all, 168 grave offences including the acid attack case reported from Eluru, the murder of a girl allegedly by his boyfriend in Guntur, the attempt-to-rape case of a foreign national in Nellore, sexual harassment of a ninth-standard student by her neighbour in Vijayawada, were assigned to the Police Commissioners and Superintendents of Police (SPs) concerned.

“The investigation officers submitted scientific and material evidence and produced the eyewitnesses in the courts during trials, which ensured speedy conviction of the cases. The average trial period for cases was four months to one year while the acquittal rate was zero,” the DGP said.

Referring to ‘sensational’ cases, he said 49 convicts were awarded jail terms for 20 years and above, while 41 persons got 10 years of imprisonment and 15 were awarded seven years in jail.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the murder and attempt-to-muder cases in the State saw a decline. In total, 802 murder cases were registered in 2023 when compared to 895 the previous year.

‘Property offences declined’

Referring to property offences, he said 2,827 house burglaries in the night were registered this year, 13.54% less than 3,270 registered in 2022. About 652 burglaries by the day were registered in 2023 when compared to 753 last year.

Robbery, dacoity and murder for gain cases also saw a decline. In all, 14,359 ordinary theft cases were registered in 2023 when compared to 16,887 last year. The property offence cases came down by 14.97%.

Road accidents came down to 17,417 this year from 18,898 in 2022, registering a reduction by 7.83% . Efforts are on to check the road accidents further, the DGP said.

Regarding the crimes against women, 1,028 cases were booked under the POCSO Act (non-grave) when compared to 1,366 last year. As many as 883 POCSO Act (grave) cases were registered this year as against 938 in the previous year. Rape cases came down to 510 in 2023 from 714 last year, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

‘Cybercrimes 25.5% lesser’

As many as 2,144 cybercrime cases were registered this year as against 2,879 in 2022, with a decline by 25.52%.

“A State-level social media cell has been set up to probe the cybercrime cases. Efforts are on to set up such cells in all districts,” the DGP said

The SPs have been instructed to maintain visible policing, utilise the services of ‘Mahila Police’ in villages, step up vigil on rowdy and history-sheeters, and bind over the liquor and ganja smugglers, he added.

