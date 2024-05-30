ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. police gear up for counting day, step up surveillance at strongrooms, declare them as ‘Red Zone’

Published - May 30, 2024 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Flying of drones and balloons prohibited in the zone, and only pass-holders will be allowed into the counting centre, they say

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi reviewing the security at a strongroom through a CCTV camera during their visit to C.R. Reddy Engineering College. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police have declared the strongrooms where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are kept as ‘Red Zone’ as a precautionary measure on the counting day on June 4, and have warned of stern action against those violating the norm.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vajendla has said that a ‘No Fly Zone’ has been declared at S.R.K.R. and Vishnu Engineering Colleges where the EVMs are stored.

“Flying of drones and balloons is banned in the Red Zone, and action will be taken against the violators as per law,” Ms. Ajitha warns.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi has said that Krishna University has been declared a ‘Red Zone’.

“Only pass-holders can enter the strongroom, and no unauthorised person will be allowed into the counting centre,” Mr. Adnan Nayeem has made it clear.

Eluru Range Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar inspected the strongrooms in the range, and enquired about the security in place there.

Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi, who visited the strongroom at C.R. Reddy Engineering College, said that tight security had been arranged at the counting centre with the Central Armed Police Forces.

“Night patrolling has been intensified to prevent any untoward incidents,” Ms. Prasanthi said.

