A.P. police ensure speedy trial in foreign national molestation case

The Andhra Pradesh police have scripted history by completing the investigation in a case relating to the alleged molestation of a foreign national in Nellore in record time.

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy claimed that this was one of fastest investigated cases in the country.

On March 8, a woman belonging to Lithuania complained to the Saidapuram Police in Nellore district that she was molested by two persons, who reportedly accosted her from Bengaluru on the pretext of showing some tourist places.

The police registered cases under Section 323, 354-A, 376 r/w 511 and 120 (B) IPC and launched an investigation under the direction of Superintendent of Police Ch. Vijaya Rao.

Within three hours, the accused were nabbed and the case was transferred to Disha Police Station. A charge sheet was filed within seven days (March 16, 2022) and steps were taken to release the schedule for speedier trial.

The trial was completed within three days, witnesses were examined , and evidence was examined on April 4 and hearing was completed by April 7.

On May 5, the 7th additional District and Sessions Judge pronounced the judgment convicting Ingillala Sai Kumar and Syed Mohammad Abid to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a imposed fine of ₹15,000 each.

“This judgment is a lesson to perpetrators of crime against women and no one will be spared and the accused will be brought to justice in quickest time possible,” said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

The woman in a message, thanked the AP Police and the government for the quick response and speedy justice, the DGP said.