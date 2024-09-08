ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Police donate one day’s salary, amounting to ₹12 crore, to CMRF for flood relief

Updated - September 08, 2024 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In many areas, the police officers evacuated the people from the inundated houses, distributing food, water and milk to the victims in the inundated areas.

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Director General of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and leaders of the A.P. Police Officers Association, handing over the cheque for ₹12 crore to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao handed over a cheque for ₹12 crore (one day’s salary of the police personnel in the State) to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for helping people affected by the recent floods in the Krishna river.

The DGP, along with IGP (Intelligence) Mahesh Chandra Ladda and the A.P. Police Officers Association leaders, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister praised the police personnel in the State for their gesture. Mr. Tirumala Rao said the Police Commissioners, DIGs, Superintendents of Police, ASPs, DSPs and other officers were participating in the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected areas.

The DGP appreciated the police officers, who were participating in the flood relief and evacuation operations in Vijayawada and other places.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

