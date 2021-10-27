A.P. Police conduct raids in Gujarat

Persons having terrorist links picked up

Sleuths of Counter Intelligence of the A.P. conducted raids in Panchamahal district in Gujarat, and reportedly picked up five persons, including a woman, for allegedly having links with Pakistani terrorist groups.

A team of Counter Intelligence officials, along with the Gujarat Police, conducted raids in connection with the the 2019 espionage racket, in which 12 persons were arrested. The A.P. Intelligence Department had busted an espionage racket in the Indian Navy and arrested seven sailors after they allegedly passed on sensitive information like locations of naval ships and submarines to a Pakistani handler. The operation, led by A.P. Counter Intelligence with Navy and Central Intelligence agencies, was code-named ‘Dolphin’s Nose’.

The police arrested three sailors from Visakhapatnam, two from Karwar naval base, and two from Mumbai naval base, all recruited in 2017. The accused were ‘honey trapped’ by four women, who continued chats with them on social media platforms. Later, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case and arrested a Pakistani ISI operative, Imran Yakub Gileti alias Gileti Imran, native of Godhra in Gujarat.

DGP D. Gautam Sawang said the raids were conducted on Monday as part of a special operation. A few more ISI agents, who had links with Pakistan-based terrorist groups, were arrested, sources said.