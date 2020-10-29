A.P. Police bags 48 Skoch Awards

The police headquarters alone gets 24 awards

The Andhra Pradesh police added another feather in its cap by bagging 48 Skoch Awards for change in digital transformation and for offering better services to citizens. The awards were announced in the 67th Skoch Summit on Wednesday.

Of the 83 awards announced, Andhra Pradesh Police won 48, followed Kerala with nine awards, West Bengal and Maharashtra 4, Himachal Pradesh 3 and Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh two each. Remaining States won one award each.

In AP Police Headquarters, Technical Services wing bagged 16 awards, Communications department three, Police Welfare three and Law and Order wing won two awards. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) won four Skoch awards.

In police commissionerates and districts, Kurnool district police won three awards, Vijayawada Police Commissionerate three, Anantapur, Vizianagaram, Kadapa and Prakasam district police bagged two awards each.

Chittoor, Tirupati (Urban), Nellore, Guntur (Rural) and Guntur (Urban) and Krishna district police won one award each.

Anantapur police got the silver award for house quarantine monitoring, Vijayawada City Police won an award for Integrated Crime Prevention and Monitoring, Krishna district police was presented silver award for ‘Parivarthana’ programme, Nellore police was awarded for dynamic e-beat system, Chittoor police got the award for ‘Response to COVID-19’, Kurnool police won the award for ‘Court Monitoring System’, Guntur (Rural) Police received the award for ‘Renovate, Retrain and Reassure (RRR), Vizianagaram district police got silver award for ‘Assurance with Endurance – Service with Sacrifice’.

The AP Police Headquarters won three gold Skoch awards for ‘AP Police Seva Mobile App’, ‘Disha Mobile App’ and ‘Disha Integrated Crime Scene Management’.

“It’s proud and inspiring for the AP Police to be top in the country in Skoch Awards. Winning the highest number of awards is the benchmark of the best practices being followed by the police with accountability and transparency,” said DGP D. Gautam Sawang.

The DGP thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the constant guidance and support being extended to the Police department in providing better services to the public. DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju said the Skoch Awards showed the best use of technology and innovation in the department.