A.P. Police bags 15 awards for utilising technology

Rajulapudi Srinivas February 25, 2022 19:12 IST

The State has won 165 awards at the national-level so far

The Andhra Pradesh Police has won 15 awards, presented by Digital Technology Sabha-2022, in various categories. The State has stood top in the country by winning 165 awards so far at the national-level. AP Police Headquarters has won eight awards, Tirupati Urban two and Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur one each, with two other district units bagged an award each. Awards were won for utilising body-worn cameras, GPS, Radio Over Internet Protocol, Disha Centralised Command Control Room, Hawk Vehicles, Digital Health Profile and Video Conferencing Systems. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday praised the department for winning the awards. Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, while appreciating the force, particularly the technical team for winning Digital Technology Sabha awards, urged the officers to focus on ensuring quality service to the people..



