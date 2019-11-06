A.P. police arrest serial killer, accomplice

The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested two persons who had collaborated to allegedly kill 10 persons by offering prasadam (ritual offering) laced with cyanide.

The accused — Vellanki Simhadri alias Siva and Sk. Ameenullah Babu alias Babu — committed the murders over 20 months and robbed the victims of cash and jewellery, said West Godavari district Superintendent of Police N.S. Grewal.

Simhadri robbed cash to the tune of ₹28 lakh cash and 35.25 sovereigns of ornaments from the victims. Of this, ₹1.63 lakh and 23 sovereigns of gold have been recovered, Mr. Grewal said.

Simhadri had approached Babu for a supply of cyanide and the latter obliged fully knowing his intentions, Mr. Grewal said. Babu, in turn, procured the cyanide from his brother’s nickel coating shop.

Mr. Grewal said Simhadri, a realtor, used to perform ‘pujas’ and lure people with the offer of doubling their money. After gaining the confidence of the victims, he used to kill them by offering cyanide-laced prasadam.