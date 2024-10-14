A.P. poised to make rapid strides under Modi and Naidu’s leadership, says Pawan Kalyan

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development (PR&RD) K. Pawan Kalyan said the sharp contrast between the manner in which the NDA Government was making the villages progressive and self-reliant, and the callousness of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in fulfilling the needs of Gram Panchayats (GPs), was discernible.

“Under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the State is recovering from several crises. This is what the State requires. I can say that I did the right thing by getting the Jana Sena Party, Telugu Desam Party and Bharatiya Janata Party to forge an alliance as the people are now enjoying the fruits of our labour,” he said.

Marking the launch of 30,000 development works being taken up in 13,326 villages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at a total cost of ₹4,500 crore as part of PallePanduga at Punadipadu in Kankipadu mandal of Krishna district on Monday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said funds devolved by the Centre to gram panchayats were diverted by the YSRCP regime, with few daring to question the government’s misdeeds due to fear of intimidation and attacks by the ruling party leaders of the day.

“Mr. Naidu is providing the kind of leadership which people are looking for. The support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is like a blessing for the State. Under their visionary leadership, the GPs are poised to witness development not seen in several decades. Resolutions to undertake the works in GPs were passed in all 13,326 villages on August 23, setting a world record for the largest number of village meetings (Grama Sabhas) held on a single day,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

He added that the people had voted for the NDA with confidence, and said the alliance was now fully committed to living up to the expectations of the people.

“Focus was laid on creating infrastructure like roads, drainage systems, school compounds, parks, trenches, rooftops, and sanitation works in the villages and providing 25.50 crore workdays and 100 days of work to eight lakh families in the current financial year,” he said.

In Kankipadu, 11 cement roads are going to be laid at a cost of ₹95.15 lakh and a compound wall is being built around the Punadipadu CHC costing ₹54 lakh and two cement roads costing ₹52 lakh laid in the village.

Excise and Mines & Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, MLAs Bode Prasad, Varla Kumar Raja, Kagitha Krishna Prasad and Venigandla Ramu, MLC P. Hariprasad, Principal Secretary (PR&RD) Shashibhushan Kumar and Commissioner M.V.R. Krishna Teja and others participated in the event.