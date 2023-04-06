ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. pledges support to Centre’s carbon credit trading scheme

April 06, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

It will be a boon in dealing with global warming and creating a sustainable environment, says Chief Secretary

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy pledged support on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) government to the carbon credit trading scheme which is aimed at reducing the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions thus mitigating the adverse effects of climate change. The scheme has been initiated by the Government of India (GoI) with the stated objectives. Trading of carbon credits would be a great boon in dealing with global warming and creating a sustainable environment, he said. 

Addressing the 11th executive committee meeting of the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) as its  chairman, on Thursday, Mr. Jawahar Reddy said according to an estimate of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), A.P. has an energy saving potential of around 17,000 MU (25%) out of the State’s total energy demand, and it has been decided to strive to realise at least 10% of it (1,700 MU) in the first phase. 

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to providing quality power at global standards to all categories of consumers, and  achieving self- sufficiency in the energy sector in order to become a power exporter. High priority has been accorded for the promotion of renewable energy projects to meet the growing energy demand in the future in an environmentally sustainable manner. 

He told the Energy Department to work out a time-bound action plan with the involvement of departments such as Municipal Administration, Panchayat Raj, Medical & Health, Endowments, Industries, Social Welfare, School Education and Agriculture to achieve the energy-efficiency target of 6.68 Million tons of oil equivalent (Mtoe) per annum. 

Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand apprised the CS of the progress of the energy-efficiency demonstration projects at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, AP Bhavan in New Delhi and in other sectors.

AP-Genco MD and AP-Transco CMD B. Sreedhar, SECM CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy and CMDs J. Padma Janardhana Reddy (CPDCL) and K. Santosha Rao (EPDCL) were among those present. 

