A.P. plans to develop air connectivity to Hope Island

‘Construction of two heliports nearing completion’

The State government is contemplating developing air connectivity between Kakinada city and Hope Island in the Kakinada Bay, to explore the scenic beauty of the Godavari estuary in Andhra Pradesh. The tiny island is a part of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary and a safe habitat for Olive Ridley turtles.

Surrounded by the maritime trade infrastructure, which includes a deep seaport and anchorage port, the island is inhabited by the fisherfolk, who eke out their livelihood by fishing in the blue waters. During his recent visit to Kakinada, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said infrastructure would be developed in the 250-acre island. The Minister also directed the authorities concerned to complete the draft plan soon. “Hope Island has the potential to be developed on the lines of facilities in Malaysia and Thailand. It is on the priority list of the government. We will seek clearances from the Centre to proceed with the plan,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. “A plan is being drafted to develop a heliport in the Hope Island. The construction of two heliports is nearing completion onshore, off the Kakinada beach, under the aegis of the Kakinada Smart City Corporation. Helicopters will be operated between these heliports and the Hope Island,” East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran told The Hindu.