A.P. pharma plant blast: a pall of gloom descends outside mortuary in Anakapalli

A pall of gloom descended outside the KGH Mortuary on Thursday (August 22, 2024) as scores of kith and kin and agitated workers gathered outside the mortuary to see the bodies of their near and dear ones, who died in the blast at Escientia at Atchutapuram on Wednesday.

As many as 17 workers had died in the blast, which was triggered by a MTBE solvent leak officials, and 35 others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Visakhapatnam city and at Anakapalli.

A young woman was seen wailing inconsolably as her relatives tried to console. Neela Devi, 19, had married Chiranjeevi, a Fitter in the pharma company, only six months ago. She is five months pregnant.

Tears running down her cheeks and unable to stand straight, Ms. Neela Devi asks innocently: “My husband used to tell me that his workplace was on the third floor of the building. I want my husband back. After my son is born, whom will I show, when he asks for his daddy?”

Her father Tella Penta Rao says: “They showed us the body only around 10 a.m. this (Thursday) morning for identification.”

“Chiranjeevi had joined this company only a year ago. We got to know of the accident on seeing the TV around 6.30 p.m. yesterday,” his elder brother J. Appalakonda, who is employed as a driver.

Mahanti Satyam was seated under a tree outside the mortuary in a gloomy mood. “My son Narayana Rao (34) was an Assistant Manager. We did not receive any information from the plant management. We came to know of the incident through social media. I haven’t seen the body so far,” Mr. Satyam, said.

Pydi Rajasekhar, 23, a process engineer, had joined the company only two months ago. His paternal uncle’s son Shanmukha Pydi was seen outside the mortuary. “Rajasekhar had qualified in the SSC Preliminary examination and ws waiting for the results of some other competitive examinations. He did not want to waste his time and joined this company. He completed his duty and was said to be punching his card, when the blast occurred. There were no other injuries on his body except on his head. My uncle was shown the body for identification at the KGH last night,” Mr. Pydi said.