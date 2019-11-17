A.P. pavilion at Delhi Trade Fair elicits good response

The Andhra Pradesh Pavilion put up at the 39th Edition of the Indian International Trade Fair (IITF) in New Delhi on Saturday received an overwhelming response, officials said.

Large crowds visited the pavilion which showcased the welfare schemes and programmes introduced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government. The fair, a flagship event of the Union Government, will continue till November 27.

Adviser to the Union Government, Industrial Promotion and International Relations, Peter T. Hassan, inaugurated the pavilion. Principal Secretary for Industries, A.P. Infrastructure and Investments Rajat Bhargava, and A.P. Bhavan Resident Commissioner Bhavna Saxena were present.

Governments of several States and Union Territories are participating in the annual event. The theme for this year is ‘Ease of Doing Business’, in which A.P has been ranked number one successively for the past two years.

The Andhra Pradesh pavilion depicted the theme with a touch of contemporary technology. Agrarian reforms, YSR Navodayam scheme, revival of stressed MSMEs (small businesses), key sectors of textiles, food processing, automobiles and electronic vehicles, chemicals/petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, electronics, industrial corridors, Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial corridor (CBIC), ports and airports besides new governance paradigms were showcased at the pavilion.

Pen Kalamkari from Srikalahasti, Chittoor district and Block Kalamkari from Pedana, Krishna district, leather handicrafts from Nimmalakunta, Anantapur district, artisan products from across the State, processed food products from SERP, MEPMA and ALEAP were put up for sale at the pavilion.

The State government’s participation in IITF-2019 was organised under the supervision of Director of Industries, A.P., J.V.N. Subramanyam.