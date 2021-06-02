A.P. outsmarts other southern States in GST collections last financial year

In spite of the pandemic situation, it registered a growth of 8.83%

Andhra Pradesh had outperformed other southern States by registering an impressive growth in the GST collections between June and March of the 2020-21 financial year.

The months of April and May 2020 had witnessed lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19. The Unlock process had begun from June 1, 2020.

In spite of the pandemic situation, Andhra Pradesh had registered a growth of 8.83% during the 2020-21 financial year. The growth rate in other southern State was between 0.18% and 3.78% during the period.

As per information, Andhra Pradesh’s State GST collection during the period was ₹24,386.66 crore against ₹22,407.46 crore during the 2019-20 financial year.

“The high growth rate indicates the State’s economic activity and GST compliance. The State’s total GST revenue is known once the Integrated GST is settled with other States,” the officials say.

According to the Commercial Taxes officials, the tax compliance is significantly high in Andhra Pradesh.

“To improve the collections, the department had take a few measures such as conducting surprise checks, identifying the defaulters, and making them fall in line. Most of the defaulters could not file returns due to the pandemic situation,” the officials say.

The GST collection in the neighbouring Telangana was only 0.81%.

States ahead of A.P.

The States that were ahead of Andhra Pradesh on this count are Chhattisgarh and Odisha, which had registered a growth of 11.99% and 11.24% respectively.

Maharashtra, the financial capital of the country, had registered a negative growth of 0.92%. Similarly, New Delhi registered a negative growth of 7.57%, according to the sources.