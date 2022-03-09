A.P. only State where women alone supervise NREGA works, says Peddireddi

‘State government committed to making women leaders in all spheres’

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh is the only State where women alone are involved in supervising the works under the MGNREGA, and this shows the trust the government has in them.

The Minister was addressing a meeting organised to felicitate 30 Mahila Mates, at the office of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

“Andhra Pradesh is the only State where all the leaders supervising the MGNREGA works are women. The State had received three Skoch awards in the year 2021. We are determined to make women leaders. In almost 90% of the welfare schemes, money is being directly credited into the accounts of women,” said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

Stating that the government had kept its word in providing financial support to women SHGs, the Minister accused the TDP government of failing to keep its word in waiving ₹14,200 crore loans. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been strengthening the women SHG members, and the State had a loan recovery rate of 99%, the Minister said.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said so far the State had recorded 22 crore man-days against 25.92 crore man-days the previous year.

Department Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi and Commissioner Kona Sasidhar were present.