HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. on top in borrowings from RBI, says TDP leader Pattabhi

July 31, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh has outstripped the rest of the country in raising loans from the Reserve Bank of India within the first four months of the 2023-24 FY and has participated in 14 out of 17 auctions of government securities conducted by the Central bank since the beginning of the financial year, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K. Pattabhiram alleged on Sunday (July 30).

Andhra Pradesh has outstripped the rest of the country in raising loans from the Reserve Bank of India within the first four months of the 2023-24 FY and has participated in 14 out of 17 auctions of government securities conducted by the Central bank since the beginning of the financial year, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K. Pattabhiram alleged on Sunday (July 30). | Photo Credit: R.V.S. Prasad

Andhra Pradesh has outstripped the rest of the country in raising loans from the Reserve Bank of India within the first four months of the 2023-24 FY and has participated in 14 out of 17 auctions of government securities conducted by the Central bank since the beginning of the financial year, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K. Pattabhiram alleged on Sunday (July 30).

A.P.’s borrowings so far this year have amounted to ₹29,500 crore whereas Karnataka and Odisha have not raised any loans this fiscal, Mr. Pattabhiram claimed.

Addressing media persons at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Sunday, Mr. Pattabhiram said Tamil Nadu (TN) borrowed ₹40,000 crore in FY 2023-24 against its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of ₹28 lakh crore.

As per the existing norms, Tamil Nadu could raise loans up to 3% of its GSDP (₹85,000 crore) but its actual borrowings were not even 50% of the credit limit. In contrast, A.P. has already reached 97.40% of its limit, he said.

Maharashtra borrowed ₹23,000 crore, followed by Rajasthan at ₹20,500 crore, Telangana ₹17,000 crore, Punjab ₹15,500 crore, Kerala ₹12,500 crore, Uttar Pradesh ₹9,500 crore, West Bengal ₹6,500 crore and Gujarat ₹5,500 crore. Even a backward State like Bihar raised ₹4,000 crore loans so far this fiscal, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.