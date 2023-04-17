ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Olympic Association general body meeting held

April 17, 2023 05:04 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA) requested the State government to sanction ₹1 crore to conduct coaching camps for the State athletes who are eligible to take part in the 37th National Games to be held in Goa in September this year.

APOA led by president D. Nageswara Rao, vice presidents Harshavardhen Prasad and N. Venkat and secretary K.P. Rao held its annual general body meeting at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Sunday.

They said that the resolution to hand over the Olympic Bhavan in Telangana to its State government was passed unanimously. The association also resolved not to share the cash deposits with Telangana at a 52:48 ratio and rather receive ₹1 crore from the Telangana Olympic Association.

Other resolutions passed by the general body include conducting Olympic Day Run at Kurnool on June 23 and approval of a tentative budget for 2023-24.

About 26 members representing various sports associations took part in the meeting.

CONNECT WITH US