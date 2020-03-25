A.P. officials speak to Telangana counterparts on students’ plight

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana took the travails of the students from Andhra Pradesh caused by the closure of hostels and Paying guest accommodations in Telangana due to the COVID threat. to the notice of Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday.
Mr. Satyanarayana spoke to KTR and requested necessary steps for their safety. Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney had a word with her counterpart in Telangana, Somesh Kumar and sought action to mitigate the suffering of the students from Andhra Pradesh. Officials of the AP CMO have also contacted the Telangana CMO to ensure that the plight of students from A.P. did not go from bad to worse.
The students were asked to call toll - free number 1902 for any assistance.
