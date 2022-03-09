A.P. officials avoid proper reply on loans taken by govt. corporations, alleges BJP  

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) political feedback wing chief for Andhra Pradesh Lanka Dinakar has said that the Public Information Officers of the Finance Department of the State government did not give a proper reply to a request made by him under the Right to Information Act on the main objectives of various government corporations, loans taken by them, and fund transfers between April 1, 2019 and November 30, 2021.

“The officials furnished some data that was misleading and suggested that he could access the details contained in the Budget copies available on the website apfinance.gov.in/budget, on the pretext that they did not have the required information,” said Mr. Dinakar, adding that the officials told him that he could approach the government corporations and companies directly for details.