A.P. offers low-risk environment for business to grow: Mekapati

“Andhra Pradesh is blessed with abundant natural resources, mineral wealth, and presents a low-risk and easy environment for businesses to grow,” said Minister for Industries, Commerce and IT and Skill Development M. Gowtham Reddy.

Speaking at the inauguration of Andhra Pradesh Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020, the Minister said the State was redefining governance by delivering public services through village and ward secretariats, doorstep delivery of civil supplies, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (One stop solution for farmers) and more such initiatives.

He said the Andhra Pradesh was at the expo to showcase its strong governance, strategic locational advantages, robust infrastructure, thriving industrial and business ecosystem, skilled manpower and the immense potential for growth across sectors.

The Minister went on to explain in details about the Agri and Food Processing sector, the infrastructure facilities offered by the State and the skill development initiatives launched by the State government.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Ambassador to India Ahmed Abdul Rahman Albanna, while Indian Ambassador to UAE Sunjay Sudhir, Adviser to Chief Minister of AP and Special Representative to Middle East and Far East Zulfi Ravdjee, Chairman of APIIC M. Govinda Reddy, MLA from Kurnool Abdul Hafeez Khan, international delegates and leaders of the industry were present.