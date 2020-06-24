A.P., Odisha officials destroy jaggery wash in joint operation

Personnel from Andhra Pradesh Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and police officers from Odisha, participated in a joint raid in the A.P.-Odisha border areas on Wednesday and destroyed 30,200 fermented jaggery wash, a component used in making illicitly distilled liquor at K. Beejapur, Bannaguda, Ramachandrapur and Gongapur. The teams also seized and destroyed 300 litres of ID liquor and arrested four persons.

Andhra and Odisha joint teams conducted cordon and search operation in Gongapur village of Jarada PS limits of Odisha.

Assistant Commissioner of SEB Srikakulam S. Sukhesh led a 45-member team from Andhra Pradesh, who were joined by another 40-member team from Odisha, comprising officials from police, excise and revenue.

According to DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao, this was the first such joint raid after the formation of the SEB by the Chief Minister and done as per the directions given by the DGP.