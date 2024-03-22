A.P.-Odisha officials decide to ensure free and fair elections in Kotia villages

March 22, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - PARVATHIPURAM

District Collector of Parvathipuram-Manyam Nishant Kumar and officials of Rayagada and Koraput districts in neighbouring Odisha on Thursday decided to give top priority for free and fair election in the border areas, including in the disputed Kotia villages.

Mr. Nishant Kumar interacted virtually with his counterparts in the two districts and sought their cooperation in the proper conduct of elections in the Kotia villages, wherein Andhra Pradesh always made the necessary arrangements.

Mr. Nishant Kumar said four polling stations would be set up for people living in the 22 Kotia villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the police personnel and other election officials of both the States should not allow distribution of liquor, money and gifts to the voters.

Koraput Collector V. Keerthi Vasan and Parvathipuram SP Vikrant Patil were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.