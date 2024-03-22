ADVERTISEMENT

A.P.-Odisha officials decide to ensure free and fair elections in Kotia villages

March 22, 2024 04:45 am | Updated 04:45 am IST - PARVATHIPURAM

Mr. Nishant Kumar interacted virtually with his counterparts in the two districts and sought their cooperation in the proper conduct of elections in the Kotia villages, wherein Andhra Pradesh always made the necessary arrangements.

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector of Parvathipuram-Manyam Nishant Kumar and officials of Rayagada and Koraput districts in neighbouring Odisha on Thursday decided to give top priority for free and fair election in the border areas, including in the disputed Kotia villages.

Mr. Nishant Kumar interacted virtually with his counterparts in the two districts and sought their cooperation in the proper conduct of elections in the Kotia villages, wherein Andhra Pradesh always made the necessary arrangements.

Mr. Nishant Kumar said four polling stations would be set up for people living in the 22 Kotia villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the police personnel and other election officials of both the States should not allow distribution of liquor, money and gifts to the voters.

Koraput Collector V. Keerthi Vasan and Parvathipuram SP Vikrant Patil were among others present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US